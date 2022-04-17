TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TEGNA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGNA opened at $22.44 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $774.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TEGNA will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,368,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,398,000 after acquiring an additional 730,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 185,681 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,450,000 after acquiring an additional 583,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 424,466 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

