Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Texas Capital has a decent surprise history with its earnings having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing in one. The company’s strategic plan (announced in September 2021) intends to expand its product offerings and digitalize operations to drive fee income growth. It is also revving up its treasury business and is confident heading into 2022 to reach the 5% treasury solutions fee target of total revenues by 2025. Moreover, balance-sheet strength remains a key positive. Yet, shares of Texas Capital have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Although the Fed has increased rates and signaled more such hikes, the overall low-interest-rate environment is expected to keep margins subdued in the near term. Rising costs and a deteriorating asset quality are other major woes.”

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.35.

TCBI stock opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

