The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.79.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.71. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 71,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $3,511,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 359,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $17,570,601.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,842 shares of company stock worth $40,348,925 in the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

