The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Price Target to $20.00

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OLK has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olink Holding AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ:OLK opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51. Olink Holding AB has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.19.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. Analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

