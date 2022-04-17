The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,106,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,479,000 after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,002,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,153,000 after purchasing an additional 893,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,710,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,151 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,656,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 89,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after purchasing an additional 654,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 8,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.95. 1,309,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,266. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.86 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.