The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The OLB Group stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The OLB Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

In other news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 42,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $83,435.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $213,041. Insiders own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The OLB Group by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The OLB Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

