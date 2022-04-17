The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,418. The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $233.32 and a one year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.42.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

