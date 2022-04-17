Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $1,289,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
