Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 186.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 19.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $1,289,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

