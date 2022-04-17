Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

TRNS traded down $1.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.54. 24,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.46. Transcat has a twelve month low of $46.03 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $583.10 million, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Transcat will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after buying an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 446,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Transcat by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 328,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,479,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

