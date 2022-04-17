Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.31.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trevena (Get Rating)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevena (TRVN)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.