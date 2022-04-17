Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.27. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 7,771.74% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Trevena by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Trevena by 454.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

