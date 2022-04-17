Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,795 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Trex by 6.1% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 22,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Trex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Trex by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,754,000 after purchasing an additional 68,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 132,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

TREX traded down $3.49 on Friday, reaching $60.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,803. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.86 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.09 and its 200 day moving average is $101.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.