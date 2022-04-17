TrueFeedBack 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,691.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 16th. TrueFeedBack has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $10,691.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

