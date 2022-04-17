UBS Group Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $325.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $269.95.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $287.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $176.36 and a 52 week high of $292.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.46. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,623 shares of company stock valued at $13,527,514 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

