Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $60,841.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market capitalization of $11.51 million and $60,841.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0460 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.78 or 0.07487470 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.01 or 0.99976966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly CryptoPunks Collection

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.