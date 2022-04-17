Unifty (NIF) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

Unifty (NIF) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $16.53 or 0.00041589 BTC on major exchanges. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $28.72 million and $1.71 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.13 or 0.07490801 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.20 or 0.99952276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049748 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

