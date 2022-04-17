USDX [Kava] Trading Down 0.7% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $166.67 million and approximately $243,847.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

About USDX [Kava]

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 173,169,500 coins. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io . USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Kava] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

