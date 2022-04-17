USDX Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (USDX)

USDX (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010697 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007155 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000076 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.