Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VBR stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $173.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,880. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.63. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.92 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

