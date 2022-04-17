Vectorspace AI Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $246,518.00 (VXV)

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. In the last week, Vectorspace AI has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One Vectorspace AI coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00005648 BTC on exchanges. Vectorspace AI has a total market cap of $90.72 million and approximately $246,518.00 worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.29 or 0.00280952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000680 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $760.48 or 0.01885927 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Coin Profile

Vectorspace AI (CRYPTO:VXV) is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,832,944 coins. Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vectorspace AI is vectorspace.ai . The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

