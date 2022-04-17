Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Hits $4.00 on Major Exchanges

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Vega Protocol has a total market cap of $60.90 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.00 or 0.00010058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vega Protocol Profile

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 15,228,713 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Buying and Selling Vega Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars.

