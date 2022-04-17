VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0088 on Top Exchanges

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 108.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $306,039.36 and $38.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,812.25 or 0.99985999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00059003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024694 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000675 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,936,315 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.