Verso Token (VSO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.55 or 0.07502457 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,282.98 or 0.99955639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Verso Token Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

