Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given New $37.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.30.

Shares of VIRT opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 87,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 15,395 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $24,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

