VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $548,859.66

VNT Chain (VNT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $548,859.66 and approximately $5,052.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VNT Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00034625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00112647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

