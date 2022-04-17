Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Director Sells $4,998,627.00 in Stock

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VNO stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $756,928,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after buying an additional 859,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,208,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,049,000 after buying an additional 886,251 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,578,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,356,000 after buying an additional 860,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,568,000 after buying an additional 38,091 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNO. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

