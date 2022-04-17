Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Update

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WALDW opened at $0.95 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

