Warburg Research Reiterates €161.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Warburg Research set a €161.00 ($175.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAEGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($159.78) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($218.48) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €151.40 ($164.57).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €79.14 ($86.02) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €85.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €113.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €65.40 ($71.09) and a fifty-two week high of €203.20 ($220.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

