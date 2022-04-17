Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Short Interest Down 44.2% in March

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 948,600 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the March 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 89,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 19,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE:WCN traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.08. 692,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $114.20 and a twelve month high of $145.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.14 and a 200 day moving average of $131.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 38.82%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.