Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.39

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.39 and traded as low as $2.12. Wave Life Sciences shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 174,244 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,150 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $76,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 63,080 shares of company stock worth $146,152 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 12.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 562,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,193,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after buying an additional 105,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

