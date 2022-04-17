Wedbush Trims CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Target Price to $90.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.64.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.87. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 960.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

