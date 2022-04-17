Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wejo Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush began coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

WEJO stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Wejo Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEJO. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Wejo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $49,579,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,420,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

