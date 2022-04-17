Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.14. 24,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,967. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
