Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $8.14. 24,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,967. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 268,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 334,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

