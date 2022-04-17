WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will announce sales of $173.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.70 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $286.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $709.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $707.70 million to $711.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $723.53 million, with estimates ranging from $719.90 million to $726.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,000. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 498,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 75,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 566,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.33. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $12.34 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.