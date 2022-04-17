William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the March 15th total of 82,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

In related news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon purchased 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 10,858 shares of company stock worth $134,988 over the last three months. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 55.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 330,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $12.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 1.89%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About William Penn Bancorporation (Get Rating)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

