Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC) Short Interest Down 34.2% in March

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,978,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,646,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WRAC remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,442. Williams Rowland Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.
Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.
