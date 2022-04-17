Wing Finance (WING) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.77 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $9.02 or 0.00022434 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $22.20 million and approximately $2.77 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.20 or 0.07543476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.90 or 1.00204159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,460,276 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.