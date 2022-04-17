WOM Protocol Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 17th. One WOM Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00035816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00117204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

