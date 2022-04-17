XMON Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, XMON has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $31,966.86 or 0.80405448 BTC on exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $47.79 million and $2.13 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.29 or 0.07523915 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,652.60 or 0.99737190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00050012 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

