XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.96.

NYSE XPO opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.6% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.2% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 21,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 23.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 125,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,518 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

