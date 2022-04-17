Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) to report $10.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.96 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics reported sales of $5.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year sales of $65.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.28 million to $117.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $85.92 million, with estimates ranging from $63.32 million to $98.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of YMAB stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 227,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,520. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $560.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 419,189 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,095. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,767,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,942,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after purchasing an additional 524,525 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,688,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,191,000 after purchasing an additional 370,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,613,000 after purchasing an additional 124,727 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,154,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 569,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.