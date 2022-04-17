Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.17 Million

Brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) to report $87.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.75 million to $89.32 million. iRhythm Technologies posted sales of $74.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year sales of $407.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $405.23 million to $409.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $486.23 million, with estimates ranging from $465.32 million to $501.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.03% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. initiated coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

In other news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $320,865.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,517. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $4,884,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,863,000 after purchasing an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $13,862,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,297,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $3.63 on Friday, reaching $144.51. 166,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,260. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

