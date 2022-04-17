Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to post sales of $165.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.80 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Lantheus posted sales of $92.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year sales of $713.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.90 million to $732.11 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $805.16 million, with estimates ranging from $788.20 million to $831.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.95. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $33,447.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,630,110. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Lantheus by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Lantheus by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

