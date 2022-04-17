Zacks: Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to Post $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.53. Churchill Downs reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $10.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.37 to $13.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,725. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.