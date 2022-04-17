Zacks: Analysts Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Duke Realty posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $58.25. 1,074,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $66.22. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.78%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

