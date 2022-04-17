Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.78 Million

Analysts expect Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) to post sales of $60.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $62.80 million. Glaukos reported sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $270.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.88 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $306.15 million, with estimates ranging from $302.48 million to $310.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Shares of NYSE GKOS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,437. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $98.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Glaukos by 120.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after buying an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Glaukos by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after buying an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after buying an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

