Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rocket Lab USA.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.14.

Shares of RKLB stock traded up 0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 8.42. 79,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,853. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is 11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 7.51 and a 12 month high of 21.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $671,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter valued at about $2,762,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $949,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

