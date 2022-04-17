Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.89 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.80 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full year sales of $20.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on GT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 131,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,452,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 129,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 28,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,393,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.