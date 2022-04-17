Zacks: Brokerages Expect Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Brokerages predict that Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entera Bio’s earnings. Entera Bio reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entera Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Entera Bio.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 2,134.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Entera Bio from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entera Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 90,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. Entera Bio has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entera Bio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Entera Bio by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entera Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.98% of the company’s stock.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics. It develops an oral formulation of parathyroid hormone. The company was founded on June 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

