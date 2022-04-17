Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) to report $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Jack Henry & Associates posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $493.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $35,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.49. The stock had a trading volume of 440,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,047. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.79. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $205.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

