Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

NYSE SLVM opened at $36.83 on Thursday. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.25.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Sylvamo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

